Countywide jobless rate falls for 4th straight month
RIVERSIDE – Spurred by growth throughout the regional economy, the unemployment rate in Riverside County dropped below 6 percent last month,…
Supervisors vote to defer salary increases for 2 years
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County supervisors voted Tuesday, Dec. 13, to freeze their salaries for the next two years to demonstrate support…
State plan seeks to make water conservation a way of life
SACRAMENTO – Working to make water conservation a way of life, state agencies have released a draft plan for achieving long-term efficient water…
BREAKING: Quake strikes near Anza
A magnitude-3.1 earthquake has struck near Anza, according to the U.S.…
Eagle-eyed volunteers counted 11 bald eagles in the Inland Empire
SAN BERNARDINO – The first bald eagle count of the…
Tom Firth elected to AEC Board of Directors
Anza Electric Cooperative announced Tom Firth, well-known Anza resident and…
Thimble Club has a new meeting place
The Thimble Club at 104 years old is the oldest…
Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas joy to Little Red Schoolhouse
…
All in a day’s work
…