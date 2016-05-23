Anza Crime Watch to host meeting with Riverside County Sheriffs

A Town Hall meeting with Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Capt. Joseph Borja is scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. The meeting, which will be held at the Anza Community Hall, will give community members the chance to discuss their concerns with law enforcement. The event is open to Anza and all its surrounding communities.

“The admins of Anza Crime Watch felt it necessary to have this meeting because we are being barraged by private messages and posts on the group by concerned citizens that are worried and asking for answers,” said Anza Crime Watch Administrator Diane Sieker. “We felt that it would be best to arrange a meeting where people could voice their concerns directly to law enforcement officers themselves, plus, let Capt. Joseph Borja hear these concerns firsthand as well.”

According to Sieker, the meeting will cover items such as illegal cannabis grows, property crimes, what citizens can do to protect themselves and how different law enforcement agencies are working together to keep the community safe.

“I feel it is important for Anza, Aguanga, Sage, Mountain Center and other surrounding areas’ residents to attend because we are finding that people have an awful lot of questions and this is a wonderful opportunity to get some answers, straight from the source,” she said.

Sieker said she hopes residents walk away from the meeting with a better understanding of how local law enforcement is dealing with the issues and to open better and more effective communication between citizens and law enforcement.

“It is also nice to be able to put a face on the people dealing with these issues,” she said, adding that all are welcome to attend. “You do not have to be a resident of Anza, as Anza Crime Watch encompasses the surrounding communities and we are all in this together.”