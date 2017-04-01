Anza Valley Artists ‘Swap Meet’ set

Anza Valley Artists will gather, set up their easels and chairs to proudly display their fine art creations and offer some gently used items for sale in in the dirt lot adjacent to Anza Community Hall parking lot Saturday, April 1.

The gathering from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. is designed to raise money for the Anza Valley Artist group, according to artists Jill Roberts and Donna Gage.

The artist members are asked to meet by 7 to 7:30 that morning and bring any gently used items and some of their art work to have fun and raise money for the group. Volunteers may be needed to set up folding chairs and tables brought to the event and to work the booth.

“Please volunteer to help by donating working the booth and picking up items from other members,” an Anza Valley Artists news release says. Donna Gage may be call at (951) 763-2299 for information and volunteer needs.

Things left after the sale will be taken to Anza’s “Once Upon a Thread” thrift store following the sale.