Anza VFW Post 1873 and Auxiliary mid-month news

I’m happy to report that we filled the positions of treasurer and secretary for the Auxiliary. We will install our officers at our June meeting. Most are keeping the positions they held this past year. But we certainly welcome the new faces. I hope we can carry on as in years past. Our mainstay person, Alona Hougard, is already being missed. She had more in her brain as far as the workings of the Auxiliary goes than the rest of us. Fortunately, she is just a phone call away.

We sure could use new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at (951) 763-1291.

Activities for the last half of May which is (National Sea Monkey Month) are:

May 19 – Sue & Mike’s Beef pot roast, potatoes w/gravy, veggies, salad bar, bread, dessert.

May20 – Ron’s Burgers w/all the fixings, fries, noon to 5 p.m. ($6) Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

May 21 – Comrade’s Eggs to order, bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast, fruit.

May 24 – Canteen snacks & hors devours potluck.

May 26 – Tonie’s Sweet & Sour chicken w/pineapple over rice, veggies, roll, salad, dessert.

May 28 – Debbi’s Cheesy scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, sausage patty, home fries, roll, fruit.

May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY – Fly your flag half-staff until noon.

May 31 – Canteen snacks and hors devours potluck.

Wednesday Canteen Snacks and hors devours potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 5-7 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in May, your birthstone is the Emerald and your flower is the Lily of the Valley.

Bizarre book titles: “What to Say When You Talk to Yourself” “What Do Bunnies Do All Day?” “How to Become a Schizophrenic.”