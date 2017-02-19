Anza VFW Post 1873 and Auxiliary mid-month news

We certainly have had our share of rain these past two months, as well as some fair-weather days. I was asked if it was OK to start planting. Only if you’re planting a cold weather seed. We could still have snow. I was here years ago when it snowed for Easter. Mother Nature loves to trip us up.

Heads up! We’ll be holding our first auction of the year Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Have your items to the Post by 5 p.m.

Dinners are served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Our Wednesday potlucks continue to be very successful. If you would like to bring something to share, have it there by 5 p.m. We’ve had some great donation menus. Thanks to all those who participate.

We sure could use new cooks and helpers. If you’re interested, please give our kitchen manager, Debbi, a call at 763-1291.

Activities for the last half of February (which is Return Shopping Carts to the Supermarket Month) are:

Feb. 17 – Debbi’s Chicken Cacciatore, Penne Pasta, salad/soup bar, sautéed Brussel sprouts, brownies

Feb. 18 – Ron’s burgers noon – $5:99/ Karaoke 3-7 p.m.

Feb. 19 – Comrade’s Eggs to Order, sausage or bacon, toast, hash browns, O.J.

Feb. 22 – Canteen Snacks & hors devours potluck

Feb. 23 – AUCTION (6 p.m. – Sold Out)

Feb. 24 – Debbi’s Honey baked ham, ranch style beans, homemade mad & cheese, salad bar, pie

Feb. 26 – Tonie’s French toast or pancakes, eggs to order, ham or sausage, fruit, coffeecake, O.J.

Feb. 28 – National Tooth Fairy Day (No putting your dentures under the pillow! It doesn’t count!)

Wednesday Canteen Snacks & hors devours potluck 5-7 p.m.

Thursday $1 dogs – 4-7 p.m.

Friday Dinners – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday Breakfast – 8:30-10 a.m.

Meals are open to all and include coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Saturday: Canteen Snacks available 3 p.m.

If you were born in February, your birthstone is the Amethyst and your flower is the Violet.

If a necklace chain is knotted, put a drop or two of salad oil on a piece of waxed paper, lay the knot in the oil and undo it by using 2 straight pins. It should unknot easily.