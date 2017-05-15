Sage Roadrunners pancake breakfast coming

The Sage Roadrunners Ladies Auxiliary is again preparing for the Sage Community 45th annual pancake breakfast May 28 to raise funds to provide the firefighters and paramedics from Station 28 with needed supplies.

The breakfast will take place at the station, 35655 Sage Road/ State Route 3, from 7 a.m. to noon May 28. The local Fire Explorers will be helping.

“Just come and enjoy an old-fashioned country breakfast,” Roadrunner President Eleni Malandrinos said. The breakfast for $7 per plate for adults and $3 for children will include bacon or sausage, eggs, juice and all the trimmings.

Visitors to the pancake breakfast will have an opportunity to visit with firefighters and paramedics and see the engines and other fire equipment used by the station to fight structure and wildfires in the area and help with medical emergencies.

The ladies auxiliary will also offer baked goods, a drawing, handmade goods boutique and a history table.

In past, the Sage Roadrunners have helped the local fire station firefighters, paramedics and volunteers with lifesaving medical and exercise equipment. This year, they are looking at donating to the Riverside County Professional Benevolent Fund and providing for other needs of Station 28, Malandrinos said. Station 28 serves the foothill communities of Sage and Aguanga.

“We’re still fighting for our guys at Station 28,” she said.

For more information, call (951) 767-2220 or visit www.facebook.com/SageRoadrunners?ref=hl .