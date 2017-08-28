Dorland artists’ works on display at the Merc in September

Some of the best artworks from Southwest Riverside County artists will be on display starting Friday, Sept. 1, at the Gallery of the Merc in Old Town Temecula. The special event, “Dorland at Merc,” is sponsored by the Dorland Mountain Arts Colony off Highway 79 outside of Temecula.

The exhibit will include different art venues ranging from watercolors and oil paintings to 3-D creations with the winning pieces named by a panel of Dorland judges and hang in the Gallery in the Merc at 42051 Main Street in Temecula. The winners will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Artists and associated artists from Dorland were earlier invited to submit photos up to five of their art pieces for judging and possible hanging at the special event in the Merc Gallery with the deadline set for Aug.25. However, members and associated members who were unable to submit by email may bring five of their art pieces on intake day Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9-10 a.m. with hanging from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Late intakes will only be hung as space allows.

Dorland also announced that a reception for the entrants will be held Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Merc and have invited musicians and writers who would like to participate to email Dorland at events@dorlandartscolony.org . Other Dorland Associate artists may also bring 5 to 15 matted and wrapped works for sale but must bring a table or small bin for their display. 3-D displays or other works cannot weigh over 20 pounds. There is no commission on sales.

Current Associate Artist membership is required to take part in the exhibit. Previous members can renew or join the program by sending an email to Kathy Stradley at members@dorlandartscolony.org .

The artworks choose by the judges will be on display at the Merc through the month of September. The artwork must be picked up at the Merc no later than 10-11 a.m. Sept. 25.

There is no charge for admission to the Galley at the Merc art displays and the public is invited. For more information on “Dorland at the Merc” or other special events at the Merc call (866) 653-8696.