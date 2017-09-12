‘Dorland at the Merc’ artists, writers gather at the Merc in Old Town Temecula

Dorland Mountain Arts Colony artists and writers displayed their artwork and gave readings to appreciative visitors at the “Dorland at the Merc” event in Old Town Temecula, Sept. 2. Featured at the gallery was a book signing by poet and artist Odessa Cleveland, author of “Of Age and Edges.”

Artists and writers displaying their works included Cleveland, Dennis Galceran, Stephenie Bushra Khan, Pierre Mainguene, Barbara Perryman, Noreen Ring, Lanie Galceran, Lila Guilak, Ruth Parker, Penny Fedorchak, Kathy Stradley, Janice Cipriani-Willis, Melissa Beeson Holmes, Elaine Stebelton, Renee Cassese, Joe Oakes, Jenny Gagnon and Todd Montgomery.

The best of their work submitted for the gallery will remain on display at the Merc through September. The art gallery may be seen at the Merc, 42051 Main Street, in Temecula.