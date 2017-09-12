‘Dorland at the Merc’ artists, writers gather at the Merc in Old Town Temecula

Dorland Mountain Arts Colony artists and writers displayed their artwork and gave readings to appreciative visitors at the “Dorland at the Merc” event in Old Town Temecula, Sept. 2. Featured at the gallery was a book signing by poet and artist Odessa Cleveland, author of “Of Age and Edges.”
Artists and writers displaying their works included Cleveland, Dennis Galceran, Stephenie Bushra Khan, Pierre Mainguene, Barbara Perryman, Noreen Ring, Lanie Galceran, Lila Guilak, Ruth Parker, Penny Fedorchak, Kathy Stradley, Janice Cipriani-Willis, Melissa Beeson Holmes, Elaine Stebelton, Renee Cassese, Joe Oakes, Jenny Gagnon and Todd Montgomery.
The best of their work submitted for the gallery will remain on display at the Merc through September. The art gallery may be seen at the Merc, 42051 Main Street, in Temecula.
A Dorland Mountain Arts Colony poster and this bronze statue greet visitors and artists attending the “Dorland at the Merc” art gallery opening at the Old Town Temecula Theater entrance, Saturday, Sept. 2. Tony Ault photo
Gourd artist Jenny Gagnon shows one of her creations on display at the Gallery at the Merc in Old Town Temecula, 42501 Main St. “Dorland at the Merc” is sponsored by Dorland Mountain Arts Colony and opened Sept. 2 with a reception and book signing by poet Odessa Cleveland. Tony Ault photo
Guests and artists enjoy a light luncheon while attending “Dorland at the Merc,” Sept. 2, at 42051 Main St. in Old Town Temecula. Seventeen artists and writers associated with Dorland Mountain Arts Colony showed or read their work at the special event. Tony Ault photo
Poet and artist Odessa Cleveland shows one of her art pieces to Jim Hitt and Vicki Allen-Hitt at the Sept. 2 “Dorland at the Merc” opening in Old Town Temecula. Cleveland also held a book signing for her latest book of poems, “Of Age and Edges.” Tony Ault photo