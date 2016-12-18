Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Anza lifestyle, landscape, photography
Your Life in Photos added by Newsroom on
View all posts by Newsroom →