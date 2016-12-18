Your Life in Photos

Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.

12-16-16-anza-your-life-in-photos-photo-1

Marsha Nicklaus snapped this photo of a hot air balloon sailing by; she could even see the recovery vehicle giving chase to meet it when it landed.


12-16-16-anza-your-life-in-photos-photo-2

Close enough to see images of those riding in the balloon’s basket. Jodi Thomas photo


12-16-16-anza-your-life-in-photos-photo-3

After the storm clouds give way to a vibrant blue sky. Jodi Thomas photo


12-16-16-anza-your-life-in-photos-photo-4

Summer storm clouds give a special beauty to the valley day into dusk. Jodi Thomas photo


12-16-16-anza-your-life-in-photos-photo-5

The pristine beauty of Lake Hemet. Jodi Thomas photo


12-16-16-anza-your-life-in-photos-photo-6

Cuddles on a cool morning. Jodi Thomas photo


12-16-16-anza-your-life-in-photos-photo-7

Friends and family gathered together for Eli Higgins 50th birthday party and Dia de Muertos party.


