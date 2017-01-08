Your Life in Photos

Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.
As the first measurable snowfall of the season occurred Saturday, Dec. 24, residents from throughout Anza and the surrounding communities took to their cameras to document the event. Here are just a few of those photos which made their way around social media following the Christmas Eve storm.
Patrick Vesey snapped this shot outside his home in Anza. Patrick Vesey photo
Buddy telling Buzz, Huntington Beach was never this cold nor white. Ashley Hofus photo
Buddy hoping this white stuff melts soon. Ashley Hofus photo
JD the horse watching his herd mates play in the snow. Ashley Hofus photo
Ashley Hofus took this picture of Buzz the horse in the pasture wanting more snow. Ashley Hofus photo
Mark Lawrence of Idlyllwild took this image on Christmas Eve, in Fern Valley (Idyllwild), about 7:30 a.m., just before the snowplows came thru on the street. A winter wonderland, indeed! Lawrence just moved to Idyllwild from Lake Riverside Estates and says it was, “Very beautiful for Christmas and I'm glad we we're settled in to our new home!” Mark Lawrence photo
Snow on the way. Breana Schmidt photo
Breana Schmidt took this pic at her home in Anza. Breana Schmidt photo
Related