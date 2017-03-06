Your Life in Photos

Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.
With spring comes flowers and this year’s wildflower bloom is expected to be exceptional thanks to an abundance of rain over the past few months. Anza Valley Outlook Freelance Reporter Diane Seiker took these wildflower photos while she was out and about on assignments over the past week.
“Anza and Aguanga are known for their natural beauty. This is becoming even more evident as we march toward spring,” she said. “Early wildflowers are beginning to pop up, making the hillsides, rocky canyons and even backyards places to celebrate the promise of warmer weather.”
California Buckwheat, has flowers, leaves and seeds that are an important food source for butterflies, birds and small rodents. Diane Seiker photo
Glandular Cape Marigold, covers the hillsides with color. Diane Seiker photo
California poppy our state flower. Diane Seiker photo
Hollowleaf Annual Lupine tints the brush blue. Diane Seiker photo
White Chaparral Currant blooms in late winter and early spring and have a pleasant fragrance. Diane Seiker photo
Wild Cucumber is a vine and can climb to a length of 20 feet. Diane Seiker photo
Wild Cucumber thrives in late winter in response to increased rainfall. Diane Seiker photo
Pale blue flowers are springing up almost everywhere. Diane Seiker photo
These delicate white blossoms carpeted the ground. Diane Seiker photo
Glandular Cape Marigold can be seen in huge numbers all over the Reed Valley area. Diane Seiker photo
Glandular Cape Marigold is a sure sign spring is nearing. Diane Seiker photo
