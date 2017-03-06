Your Life in Photos

Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.

With spring comes flowers and this year’s wildflower bloom is expected to be exceptional thanks to an abundance of rain over the past few months. Anza Valley Outlook Freelance Reporter Diane Seiker took these wildflower photos while she was out and about on assignments over the past week.

“Anza and Aguanga are known for their natural beauty. This is becoming even more evident as we march toward spring,” she said. “Early wildflowers are beginning to pop up, making the hillsides, rocky canyons and even backyards places to celebrate the promise of warmer weather.”