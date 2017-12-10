Your Life in Photos

Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.

Tara Lynn Thayer, a 14-year-old ninth-grade student hopes to be a photographer when she grows up. She shared these photos of animals on her family’s Pinyon Pines Ranch with Anza Valley Outlook.