Your Life in Photos

Every week, the Anza Valley Outlook gives locals the opportunity to share their captured moments with others. From birthday parties and graduations, to landscapes and wildlife, Anza Valley Outlook is looking for photos of all sorts. Those who would like to submit a photo(s) with an accompanying caption(s) should send them to anzaeditor@reedermedia.com.

Billy the Nubian goat buck. Tara Lynn Thayer photo

Tara Lynn Thayer, a 14-year-old ninth-grade student hopes to be a photographer when she grows up. She shared these photos of animals on her family’s Pinyon Pines Ranch with Anza Valley Outlook.

Dollface the Dorper sheep cross ewe. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


Kismet the BLM Mustang mare. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


Red Ranger rooster. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


Red Rascal the Nubian goat doeling. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


Ruger the Anatolian Pyrenees dog. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


Little Guy the Serama bantam chicken rooster. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


Speckled Sage the Nubian goat doeling. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


Thanksgiving the Bronze Broad Breasted turkey. Tara Lynn Thayer photo


2 Responses to "Your Life in Photos"

  1. Alan Mason   December 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I think Ms. Thayer already qualifies to call herself a photographer and should go far in life. I’m not sure I see a similarly bright future for that turkey, though, with a name like, ‘Thanksgiving.’ lol

  2. Cadi Thayer   December 15, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Thank you for you positive words about Tara. Your right though, Thanksgiving, did not have a long future ahead of him 🙂

Leave a Reply