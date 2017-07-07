‘Common Grounds’ Coffee Cafe slated for October grand opening

“Bringing People Together” over hot brews and scrumptious original recipe pastries is the clever theme for the new Common Grounds drive-thru coffee shop, set to open this fall.

The brainchild of Anza businesswoman Robyn Garrison, Common Grounds has a planned grand opening in October 2017. All plans and permits have been submitted to the county health department for approval and the project is in motion. It will be located at the property on the corner of Kirby Road and Hwy. 371.

Anzians have been clamoring for a drive-thru coffee venue and Garrison has heard the call. The restaurant will feature pastries, teas, blended drinks, breakfast, lunch and of course, coffees in many popular varieties. The ease of a simple menu and a convenient drive-thru will surely be a hit with the commuter, student and shopper crowd. Coffee fans will not be disappointed.

As the opening date draws closer, more details will be revealed.

“We look forward to serving you,” said Garrison.