Mr. Happy’s Mercantile now open in Anza

They came from as far away as Anaheim to help celebrate the official grand opening of Mr. Happy’s Mercantile Nov. 26. Anza’s newest retail store at 57475 Highway 371 specializes in local artist’s creations and period antiques.

Robert Sawtelle, along with his wife Teresa, daughters Raelyn and Annalyn and mother Rusty Browning stayed busy throughout the day introducing customers to the many crafts and antiques on consignment in the new store. All the for sale items in the store are on consignment, most to local artists and craftsmen, explained Sawtelle.

The colder, rainy weather and an area power failure that afternoon did not dampen the spirits of customers and family. The Sawtelles, with the cash register down and lights off in the display area, gave out handwritten sales receipts to customers who still shopped.

Sue Walter from Anaheim heard about the grand opening of Mr. Happy’s from friends and decided to drive to Anza for the day. “This is very nice,” said Walter, “there are a lot of cool things in here,” she said. Many custom Christmas cards, a number of unique smaller antiques, and other items found new homes with Mr. Happy’s customers.

The grand opening was the cumulation of a lot of work and struggles with Riverside County for more than a year as the Sawtelle family worked to bring the old store/service station up to standards and obtain the necessary permits.

“This is great,” said Sawtelle taking a break from showing off his full-sized hand carved wooden Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle on display to the public.

Now that Mr. Happy’s Mercantile is open, just in time for the upcoming holidays, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through the end of the year. New consignments are welcome, except for large items like furniture. He said the store opened with 20 to 25 artists and craftsmen putting their creations and collector items on consignment.

For more information on the items available at Mr. Happy’s Mercantile see the website at www.happymercantile.com, email robertsawtelle@gmail.com or call (951) 763-2692.