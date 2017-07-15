New thrift store opens in Anza on Hwy. 371

The Thrift Store at the corner of Kirby and Hwy. 371 is now open with a colorful array of fine, gently used items for sale at deeply discounted prices.

The shop is open from Tuesday to Saturday. from 9 a. m. until 3 p. m., with donations being accepted during those hours as well. Items in good, clean condition such as books, DVDs, toys, clothes, tools, collectibles, kitchenware, electronics and more are accepted.

Staffed by volunteers, all proceeds go to the High Country Boys and Girls Club, which in turn supports local children and their families in the community.

Robyn Garrison one of the founders of the Boys and Girls Club, stated their motto, “Do it together, supporting our community!”

The Thrift Store is a positive endeavor created to help fill two needs in the community – affordable goods for locals and a donation source for the Boys and Girls Club. It is accomplishing those goals very well.

The mission of the High Country Boys & Girls Club is to “inspire and educate all youth to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults who in return will participate and support in a positive way the communities they will effect.” The club is a nonprofit organization that works to provide local children with fun, safe activities that the whole family can be involved in.

For more information on the High Country Boys and Girls Club visit their website at www.highcountrybgc.com.

For more information on the Thrift Store contact Garrison by email at robynsong@aol.com or by phone at (805) 312-0369.