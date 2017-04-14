State Route 371 Business Expo & Job Fair will kick off National Small Business Week April 29

ANZA – The State Route 371 Business Expo & Job Fair will take place Saturday, April 29, starting at10 a.m. in the parking lot at Anza Valley Business Center, 56480 Highway 371. The expo is a prelude to the National Small Business Week April 30 through May 6.

All businesses, both for-profit and nonprofit, based in the communities along State Route 371 or near its end points are invited to participate. There is no charge for participation, but registration is required.

“Many of the businesses along Hwy 371 are small businesses with sole-proprietor ownership and are home-based. We hope the expo will draw them out into the public eye for better exposure,” Sandi Hughes, co-owner of Marketplace Cooperative, explained.

Businesses that exist on a shoestring budget often cut back on marketing efforts, and this event is their opportunity to meet the public and promote themselves. The expo will be hosted by two newly formed business groups, the for-profit Hwy 371 Business Association and the 371 Nonprofit Network; each group is geared toward uniting local business owners in the communities along Hwy 371 for the purposes of inter-business referrals, networking and troubleshooting common business challenges.

Application to these organizations will be included within the expo registration form. Information and applications are available online at www.marketplacecooperative.com or at their office in Suite 11 at the expo location.