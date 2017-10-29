Anza Valley Christian School holds first quarter parent meeting

The Anza Valley Christian School held its first quarter parent meeting Thursday evening, Oct. 19.

The assembly was packed with proud parents, honored teachers and eager students as it opened with recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance, pledge to the Christian flag and pledge to the Bible.

An invocation by the Rev. Matthew Nevills and the recitation of the school verse got the meeting underway.

AVCS Administrator Julie Nevills immediately focused on the “A” and “B” honor roll recipients. She described the requirements that must be met by the kids and announced the name of each student as they came up and received their certificate.

“A” honor roll awards were presented to Victoria Chacon, Sadie Dinnyes, Josette Heredia, Rachel Clegg, James Davies, Brent Edwards, Adan Lopez, Christian Medina and Kalyn Silva.

“B: honor roll awards were earned by Aiden Heredia, Ben Clegg and Brandi Marcus.

Next Julie Nevills honored several teachers for their efforts. Cindy Watson, Linda Clegg and Mrs. O’Hanlon were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

Renette Davies, AVCS chairman of the board, took the podium and gave a quick update on grants and the playground. The equipment and development of the grounds requires about $60,000 to complete, and she encouraged all parents and school personnel to assist in locating grants and approaching benefactors to help get the facilities completed. She also reported the results of the fundraiser “Ride on the Rez,” which she revealed had raised just over $3,000 for the school.

In regards to the “Ride on the Rez,” Davies said that four local churches helped with the event and that she and the school were appreciative of their heartfelt cooperation.

“It has been another successful year. God has blessed this school,” Davies said in closing.

Upcoming events such as a jog-a-thon, San Diego Zoo field trip, School Grounds Work Day, certain school days off and Thanksgiving dinner were discussed. Drop-off and pickup procedures were reviewed.

Four students who enter the Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contest read their essays, and the audience applauded their efforts. Senior Austin Staudenraus, eight graders Alex Lopez and Brandi Marcus and sixth-grade student Brent Edwards read their creations with confidence.

School contact information was outlined, a closing prayer given by Pastor Nevills and the room full of people was let loose upon a bake sale, hosted by the Upper Learning Center classroom to earn money for their student convention next spring.

“Anza Valley Christian School, a ministry of Anza Baptist Church, exists to foster academic, spiritual, social and physical growth of students and to help them and their families learn to love Jesus Christ with their whole being and value Him as the center of their lives,” according to the AVCS website.

For more information on AVCS, visit their website at www.anzavalleychristianschool.com or call (951) 763-5614.