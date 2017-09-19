Cottonwood School teacher honored with HUSD Governing Board Recognition and Award

HEMET – The Hemet Unified School District, on nomination by Trustee Megan Haley, has selected teacher Rebecca Packard of Cottonwood School as the September recipient of the Governing Board Recognition and Award.

Packard received her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Redlands in 1982. In 2009, she received her master’s degree in education from Chapman University.

Packard is an outstanding teacher and leader at Cottonwood School. Packard serves as the student leadership team advisor. Each year she helps guide students to coordinate middle school dances and activities so the students have safe and enjoyable experiences on campus. Additionally, Packard has taken an active role in the Advancement Via Individual Determination implementation and is currently serving as the AVID lead teacher.

Over the years at Cottonwood, Packard has also supported students by working as the Peer Leaders Uniting Students coordinator, intervention teacher and as a member of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports team. She has assisted in coordinating important field trips for students as well. More than anything, Packard has created an engaging and positive learning experience for the students of Cottonwood School.

For outstanding performance, professionalism and loyalty to the Hemet Unified School District, Trustee Megan Haley presented Rebecca Packard with the Governing Board Recognition of Excellence Award and a $500 certificate to be used toward the district program of her choice.