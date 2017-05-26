Hamilton K-8 holds open house

Hamilton K-8 school held an open house May 18, 2017, hosted by the PTSA and many volunteers.

Parents and families were treated to a free baked potato bar, featuring chili, cheese, chives, sour cream and butter. Eating healthy was fun as the children created their own culinary masterpieces.

After the meal, excited children lead their mothers, fathers and siblings to the classrooms, where they proudly showed off their clever projects. Teachers were on hand to explain the assignments, chat about their brilliant students and welcome siblings. Some of the projects were journals, dioramas, construction paper self portraits and copies of sculptures and paintings by famous artists. A scavenger hunt was held during the event, with cool prizes for the kids.

“I love open house it gives all of the parents a chance to see what their children have worked so hard on all year and a chance to talk with the teachers. Hamilton school has great teachers,” said mom and PTSA volunteer Dawn Gillam.

Special thanks go out to Principle Caral Robalatta, Parent Liaison Catalina Lopez, Vice Principle Tabitha Stillman, PTSA members Dawn and Lindsay Gillam, Sandra Barron, Ashley Felix, Sara Brunson, Irene Sallons, Don Salazar and the many volunteers, not to mention the teachers who stayed late to help make this a memorable event.