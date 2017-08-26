Hamilton K-8 School hosts back-to-school event

Kindergartener Sophia Dunn hugs her new friend and classmate at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Hamilton K-8 School hosted another successful back-to-school event Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Parents had the opportunity to meet new teachers, visit classrooms, talk to staff and find out what was in store for their students in the coming school year.

Parent Teacher Student Association memberships were offered, and a lasagna dinner was served, before Principal Carol Robilotta introduced the teachers and discussed some programs that will be in place this year to make learning even more fun for the children. Parents were encouraged to join the PTSA and volunteer at events to be more involved with their children’s education and the school as a whole.

Robilotta went on to describe the W.A.V.E. theme for the school year.

“This year’s theme is all about striving for excellence,” Robilotta said. “Our teachers will provide excellent instruction to elevate student learning, our classified staff will provide excellent service to support our families and community, and our students will be encouraged to strive for excellence in all they do. We will be learning good organizational habits and study skills that will help students be successful in school and beyond,” as part of the Advancement Via Individual Determination elementary program.

AVID is an elementary through post-secondary college readiness system that is designed to increase schoolwide learning and performance. It accelerates student learning, uses research-based methods of effective instruction, provides meaningful and motivational professional development and acts as a catalyst for systemic reform and change.

After Robilotta’s short presentation, she released the students to show their mothers, fathers, guardians and siblings to their classrooms, where the teachers put on demonstrations, answered questions, showed off their students’ projects and spoke to the parents about what they expected of the children in the coming year.

PTSA is currently looking for volunteers. Call (951) 763-1840 or come into the Hamilton K-8 School Office to sign up.

PTSA member and wife of PTSA president Don Salazar, Joanne Salazar said, “If everybody would join and do one thing like help with the book drive, for example, what a difference it would make!”

To contact Hamilton K-8 School, call (951) 763-1840 or visit www.hamiltonk8.hemetusd.org/apps/contact/.

From left to right, Krysti Dinnyes, Janene Edminston and Brianne Hopkins serve in the kitchen and make lasagna at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Parent liaison Catalina Lopez signs in parents to the back-to-school event, while PTSA President Don Salazar answers inquiries from parents about the PTSA at the Hamilton K-8 School, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Everyone’s favorite kindergarten teacher, Mike Davies, gets mobbed by his students at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Principal Carol Robilotta introduces all the school’s teachers at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo


Principal Carol Robilotta talks about the expectations and goals for the coming school year at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Physical education teacher Dee Easterly greets her new and returning students at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Parents Krystle and William Hamlett sit in Mr. Leggett’s classroom awaiting his presentation at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Fourth and fifth-grade teacher Joseph Leggett talks about his teaching methods, homework and more at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo


Principal Carol Robilotta, left, and counselor Lauren Egbert, right, pose for a pic at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

Second-grade teacher Jackie Maulding greets parents and her students in her classroom at the Hamilton K-8 School back-to-school event, Aug. 16. Diane Sieker photo

