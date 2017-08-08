Leash graduates from Fort Lewis College

DURANGO, Colo. – Steven Leash of Anza graduated from Fort Lewis College Saturday, April 29. Leash graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in adventure education.

Over 400 students participated in the spring commencement ceremony. The commencement speech was delivered by Kevin Gover, director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

