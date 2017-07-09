Leash named to dean’s list at Fort Lewis College

DURANGO, Colo. – Steven Leash of Aguanga, California, was named to Fort Lewis College’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. Leash is majoring in adventure education.

To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

