Seventy-four receive diplomas during Hamilton High graduation ceremony

ANZA – Seventy-four Hamilton High School seniors received their diplomas in front of family, friends and other loved ones at the school’s graduation ceremony held in the gymnasium May 25.

Hemet Unified School District Superintendent Christi Barrett and Hamilton High School Principal Dave Farkas both addressed the graduates, congratulating them on their achievements. 2017 Senior Class President Miguel Barajas gave a speech received by the audience with cheers and loud applause during the ceremony.

Matthew Collins served as Valedictorian for the ceremony. With a SAT score of 1250 and a grade-point average of 4.0, he plans to attend the Honors College at The University of Northern Arizona or a University of California school to study computer science and pursue a career in research and development for unmanned aerial systems.

Collins has served as a student-athlete and a leader in numerous clubs. While juggling his school work, community organizations and school clubs, Collins challenged himself with the most difficult Advanced Placement courses. He has earned academic honors as a perennial principal’s honor roll recipient and has been the vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the California Scholarship Federation and the founder of the Drone Club. He has been a tremendous asset to our varsity sports program earning the most valuable player award on the track team for two consecutive years.

Russell Collins served as this year’s Salutatorian and ranks No. 1 in his class, carries a GPA of 4.14 and scored a combined 1220 on the updated SAT. Russell Collins plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Northern Arizona or a University of California school to major in civil engineering.

With incredible teamwork and leadership skills, Russell Collins was a key influence in the continuous development of Hamilton’s positive culture. He was an instrumental participant in numerous clubs, service projects and community organizations and dedicated over 1,000 hours of community service earning a Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award.

Russell Collins was nominated to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards youth leadership retreat where he worked with other leaders with the mission of service. During his time at Hamilton, he served as the captain of the soccer team participating for four years and is the president of the National Honor Society and a member of the California Scholarship Federation. He was also selected by his instructors to represent Hamilton school at the district’s student of the month program.

As the students made their way across the stage to collect their diplomas they were greeted with cheers and applause by proud family members and friends.

The Anza Valley Outlook and its staff wishes to congratulate all the graduates on their achievement.

The following students received their diplomas during the ceremony.

Jesus Gonzalo Agudo Cruz

Lillian Ainsworth

Kashoni Constantino Almaraz

Wendy Yajaira Amaya

Miguel Angel Barajas

Trent Xavier Beggin

Julia Logan Brengle

Haylie Bustamante

Noah Gibson Cable

Adrian Campos

Erick Cardenas

Monica Mae Cardenas

Hale L. Castorena II

Isaac E. Chacon

Benjamin Charley IV

Matthew Thomas Collins

Russell James Collins

Rebecca May Conrad

Kaylin Elisabeth Cox

Luis A. Delgadillo

Vaughn Dewar Dodge

Julia Grace Edwards

Austin Bly Ellington

Adeline Ana Faleono

Amber Fierro

David Galindo

Mia Marie Geissler

David Lee George Jr.

Madison Erin Gervais

James P. Gillam III

Carlos R. Graves

David James Halliday

Danae L. Hamilton Vega

Giovanny B. Hernandez-Pablo

Maria Hernandez-Vega

Amy L. Hollingsworth

Drako A. Holman

Daniel Austin Hotchkiss

Maxwell Joseph Hunter

Christion Michel Jean Louis

Destiney Lee Johnson

Michael Gabriel Jones

Mary Lee Julian Miranda

Sierra Red Cloud Kitchen

Christian Joel Lanik

Kristina M. Leon

Justin Lopez

Randy Lopez

Cristian Fabian Lopez

Ian Alexander Maloney

Austin Charles Miller

Savanha Morales

Randi Italia Nuanes

Selestino U. Ortiz

Dylan Jacob Rabas

Noel Retana Avalos

Jason Dane Reynolds

Jazmin Rios

Tanya LeAnne Robinson

Janette Magaly Rodriguez

Robert James Rodriguez

Levi Jacob Raoul Ross

Jimmy Ray Rozanski

Saul Ruiz Perez

Alex Saldana

Maryanne Elizabeth Simmons

Nickolas Morgan Snyder

Zach Orion Spikerman

Trenton M. Sullivan

Alexsandra Torres Guillen

Bianca Alicia Velasquez

Cole Garrett Warwick

Sage Linnea Williams

Maria Lissette Zepeda