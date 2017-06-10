Seventy-four receive diplomas during Hamilton High graduation ceremony

ANZA – Seventy-four Hamilton High School seniors received their diplomas in front of family, friends and other loved ones at the school’s graduation ceremony held in the gymnasium May 25.
Hemet Unified School District Superintendent Christi Barrett and Hamilton High School Principal Dave Farkas both addressed the graduates, congratulating them on their achievements. 2017 Senior Class President Miguel Barajas gave a speech received by the audience with cheers and loud applause during the ceremony.
Matthew Collins served as Valedictorian for the ceremony. With a SAT score of 1250 and a grade-point average of 4.0, he plans to attend the Honors College at The University of Northern Arizona or a University of California school to study computer science and pursue a career in research and development for unmanned aerial systems.
Collins has served as a student-athlete and a leader in numerous clubs. While juggling his school work, community organizations and school clubs, Collins challenged himself with the most difficult Advanced Placement courses. He has earned academic honors as a perennial principal’s honor roll recipient and has been the vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the California Scholarship Federation and the founder of the Drone Club. He has been a tremendous asset to our varsity sports program earning the most valuable player award on the track team for two consecutive years.
Russell Collins served as this year’s Salutatorian and ranks No. 1 in his class, carries a GPA of 4.14 and scored a combined 1220 on the updated SAT. Russell Collins plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Northern Arizona or a University of California school to major in civil engineering.
With incredible teamwork and leadership skills, Russell Collins was a key influence in the continuous development of Hamilton’s positive culture. He was an instrumental participant in numerous clubs, service projects and community organizations and dedicated over 1,000 hours of community service earning a Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award.
Russell Collins was nominated to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards youth leadership retreat where he worked with other leaders with the mission of service. During his time at Hamilton, he served as the captain of the soccer team participating for four years and is the president of the National Honor Society and a member of the California Scholarship Federation. He was also selected by his instructors to represent Hamilton school at the district’s student of the month program.
As the students made their way across the stage to collect their diplomas they were greeted with cheers and applause by proud family members and friends.
The Anza Valley Outlook and its staff wishes to congratulate all the graduates on their achievement.
The following students received their diplomas during the ceremony.
Jesus Gonzalo Agudo Cruz
Lillian Ainsworth
Kashoni Constantino Almaraz
Wendy Yajaira Amaya
Miguel Angel Barajas
Trent Xavier Beggin
Julia Logan Brengle
Haylie Bustamante
Noah Gibson Cable
Adrian Campos
Erick Cardenas
Monica Mae Cardenas
Hale L. Castorena II
Isaac E. Chacon
Benjamin Charley IV
Matthew Thomas Collins
Russell James Collins
Rebecca May Conrad
Kaylin Elisabeth Cox
Luis A. Delgadillo
Vaughn Dewar Dodge
Julia Grace Edwards
Austin Bly Ellington
Adeline Ana Faleono
Amber Fierro
David Galindo
Mia Marie Geissler
David Lee George Jr.
Madison Erin Gervais
James P. Gillam III
Carlos R. Graves
David James Halliday
Danae L. Hamilton Vega
Giovanny B. Hernandez-Pablo
Maria Hernandez-Vega
Amy L. Hollingsworth
Drako A. Holman
Daniel Austin Hotchkiss
Maxwell Joseph Hunter
Christion Michel Jean Louis
Destiney Lee Johnson
Michael Gabriel Jones
Mary Lee Julian Miranda
Sierra Red Cloud Kitchen
Christian Joel Lanik
Kristina M. Leon
Justin Lopez
Randy Lopez
Cristian Fabian Lopez
Ian Alexander Maloney
Austin Charles Miller
Savanha Morales
Randi Italia Nuanes
Selestino U. Ortiz
Dylan Jacob Rabas
Noel Retana Avalos
Jason Dane Reynolds
Jazmin Rios
Tanya LeAnne Robinson
Janette Magaly Rodriguez
Robert James Rodriguez
Levi Jacob Raoul Ross
Jimmy Ray Rozanski
Saul Ruiz Perez
Alex Saldana
Maryanne Elizabeth Simmons
Nickolas Morgan Snyder
Zach Orion Spikerman
Trenton M. Sullivan
Alexsandra Torres Guillen
Bianca Alicia Velasquez
Cole Garrett Warwick
Sage Linnea Williams
Maria Lissette Zepeda