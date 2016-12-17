96.3FM KOYT’s first ever Howl-In-One Golf Tournament a huge success

Bob Giffin

Special to Anza Valley Outlook

Special thanks to the Third Thursday Thieves whose participation made KOYT’s first annual Howl-In-One Golf Tournament, held Nov. 17, a resounding success. The community of Anza, including local businesses, raised funds for the nonprofit community radio station through their sponsorships of the golf holes. We want to thank the following hole sponsors: Heritage Well Services, Napa Auto Parts, Thomas Mountain Ranch, Cahuilla Mountain Market, Valley Auto, The Pizza Factory, Anza Valley Pharmacy, Overland Realty, Grassroots Hydroponics, Beach Stanton Insurance, ERA Real Estate, The Mead Family, Major & Harley, Sass Plumbing Company and Corner Escrow. Prizes were provided by several individuals and Anza Valley Hardware.

Out on the golf course at Warner Springs Ranch Resort, we had great weather, except for a bit of wind. The course was in great shape with a couple of greens under repair. No one made a Howl-In-One on Hole No. 12 to collect the $10,000 prize money but Linda Braiden made a valiant effort by being closest to the pin on the hole. The other Closest to the Pin winners were at Hole No. 5 won by Jim Slater, Hole No. 15 won by Sherri Little and Hole No. 7 – Men’s won by Richard Del Castillo and the Ladies’ won by Jackie Del Castillo; both collected Gift Certificates for Thanksgiving Turkeys. Do you think they bought two birds? The Dynamic Duo of Jackie and Richard Del Castillo both took honors as the longest drives on Hole No. 6 Ladies and Men respectively. It is obviously marriage related!

This was a scrambles tournament so it was team scores that counted. We had six teams in our inaugural event. The Teams were aptly named the: Pink Turkeys, Spice Girls, Turkey Trotters, Hacking Turkeys, Roasted Birds and the Broken Wings. My team, the Broken Wings played accordingly by pulling up the rear with broken somethings.

Trophies were awarded to the first, second and third place teams. Third place went to the Spice Girls consisting of Linda Braden, Linda Emmerson, Rhonda King, and Alice Lopez with a score of 72. The Turkey Trotters, consisting of Mike Sebastian, Richard Mead, Dick Del Castillo and Jackie Del Castillo, finished second, turning in a 66. The first-place trophies went to The Pink Turkeys who pulled off a one stroke victory with a 65. The members of the first-place winning team were Greg Stigall, Tom Bullis, Sherri Little and Alice Lopez.

Congratulations and big thanks to all the winners, participants and donors. We hope to see you all back next year in November for the second annual KOYT Howl-In-One Golf Tournament.

Happy Holidays to all and don't forget to listen to KOYT Koyote Radio at 96.3 FM when in Anza or stream us anywhere at www.963koyt.org.