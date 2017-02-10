ACIL to host ‘I Love Anza Day’

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Anza Civic Improvement League (ACIL) is sponsoring “I Love Anza” Day Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse in the heart of Anza. The Schoolhouse will be decorated for Valentine’s Day, and children of all ages are invited to make their own valentines. Supplies will be provided.

Bud Elmore, ACIL director, commented on the activities, “We are working on getting more community involvement to help support the park and schoolhouse while creating fun gatherings for children and families.”

ACIL will also be holding a membership drive during the event. All new and renewing members will receive a free “I Love Anza” decal.

Annual individual memberships are $15, family memberships are $25, and business memberships are $50.

ACIL Vice President Debbie Vesey encouraged all to attend, “Please come to the Little Red Schoolhouse and Minor Park on Feb. 11 to show your love for Anza! Hope to see you there.”