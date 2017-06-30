Anza Days schedule announced

This year’s Anza Days is right around the corner, and as in years past, it looks to be an event full of fun for the entire family.

Danny Stone’s Tri-Tip dinner will be held Friday, June 30, at the Anza Community Hall beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members and $8 for members. Children are $5, and to-go boxes are available for those planning to head over to the film festival. Anza Community Hall is located at 56630 Highway 371 in Anza.

The annual Film Festival will be held Friday, June 30, in the marketplace across the street from Minor Park and Anza’s Little Red Schoolhouse; the festival is scheduled to start at approximately 7 p.m. “Tucker’s War,” starring Anza locals Steve Silkotch, Michael Thomas and many others, will make its Anza premiere. Minor Park is located at Highway 371 at Contreras Road in Anza.

Saturday, July 1, will kick off with the Thimble Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast at the Community Hall at 7 a.m. Come on over and get your fill of these delicious breakfast goodies made by the ladies of the Thimble Club, now in its 105th year of service to the local community.

Sign-ins for the Lions Club annual Anza Days parade begin at 8 a.m. on Bahrman Road in the gazebo. Judging begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by the parade at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 371 and Bahrman Road. This year’s parade Grand Marshall will be none other than Anza’s own Barbara Bradford.

After the parade ends, head on over to Minor Park for the Anza Days festival, featuring food vendors, vendors, beer garden and the horseshoe tournament. The horseshoe tournament will be teams of two, and sign-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the tournament kicking off around 1 p.m. Sign in with Ken Ogren of Anza Civic Improvement League. Music in the park from the Barnyard Boyz will be provided by the Chamber of Commerce. ​

At 4 p.m. head over to the Lions gymkhana field for some fast-paced fun as horses and riders compete for awards and bragging rights at the Lions Gymkhana. Sign-ups begin at 3 p.m. The Lions gymkhana field is located at 39551 Kirby Road in Anza.

The fun doesn’t end Saturday, head back to the Lions gymkhana field Sunday, July 2, where from 4-8 p.m. families will get together for Family Game Day and Barbecue. Games are free, and barbecue will be available at family friendly prices. Games will include mini golf, water games, dodgeball, Yardzee, horseshoes, etc. Bring squirt guns for a capture-the-flag water game, paintball style without the paintballs.

For more information on Anza Days or to volunteer, call the Anza Days chairman at (760) 637-9173 or email anzadays@gmail.com.