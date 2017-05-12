Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Lyle and Mandy Perez offered this and two other fine goats for sale at the Lions Club Farmers Market Sunday, April 30, at the Anza Lions Club’s Gymkhana Field. Diane Sieker photo Temecula's Pure Oils had a huge display of essential oils and more at the Lions Club Farmers Market Sunday, April 30, at the Anza Lions Club’s Gymkhana Field. Diane Sieker photo Elizabeth Greene of Snizzle Leggies & Shirts had leggings, blouses and pants for sale at the Lions Club Farmers Market Sunday, April 30, at the Anza Lions Club’s Gymkhana Field. Diane Sieker photo Stephen's Honey offered delicious local honey at the Lions Club Farmers Market Sunday, April 30, at the Anza Lions Club’s Gymkhana Field. Diane Sieker photo Snizzle Leggies & Shirts had racks of colorful fashions at the Lions Club Farmers Market Sunday, April 30, at the Anza Lions Club’s Gymkhana Field. Diane Sieker photo Related Anza Lions, Farmers Market Anza Lions hold first Farmers Market added by Newsroom on May 12, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → Leave a Reply Cancel reply