Come out and join the ‘Scurvy Crew’ for family fun at the Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire

“Hear ye, hear ye!” The Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire is coming to town.

Event organizer Tabitha Dawes announced, “Ahoy me mateys! Come join our scurvy crew on Saturday, Oct. 14, for the Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire!”

The action and activity-packed gala will be held at 58050 Hwy. 371, (the corner of Hwy. 371 and Kirby Road), starting at 10 a. m. and concluding at about 5 p.m.

Medieval and nautical fun and games include archery, sing-alongs, arts and crafts, pirate trivia, costume contests, “Kick the Cannonball,” “Walk the Plank,” a pie eating match, “Soak the Bloak / Drench a Wench,” and even an “Indentured Servant Contest.”

“There will even be Captain Jack Danger on hand to thrill Faire patrons,” said Dawes, “This is a festival for the whole family. They can dress up and participate in our pirate costume contest or dress like a princess for day and come play.

The children’s area will have lots of pirate activities like games, crafts, bouncy houses, face painting, foam sword fighting and much more. Story telling sessions will be held in the Fairy Tea Party and Crow’s Nest Tent.”

Faire coordinator Robyn Garrison has been planning the activities and tournaments for the better part of a year. Putting those things together has not only required Garrison’s planning and effort, but also the work of volunteers.

Period costumes and food, grog and ale, arts and crafts add to the festivities and adventure of the day. There is even a treasure hunt planned, with maps provided at the Faire and clues posted at local businesses.

Vendors will be set up for the shopping and informational pleasure of those attending. Expected to participate are Anza Pet Pantry, Cahuilla Mountain Market, Anza Community Hall, Discount Jem Jewelers, Hamilton Cheerleaders, FUN Group, Girl Scouts, Hamilton PTA, High Country Boys & Girls Club, Local Honey by Stephens, Hamilton Soccer, Michelle’s Costumes, Oils & Orchards, Pink Zebra Products, Snizzle Leggies, Tabitha Pirate Booth, The Jam Lady, The Thimble Club, Valley Gospel Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

More vendors will be added in the final week preceding the celebration.

There will be a special appearance of Jack Sparrow impersonator Joseph Ansalvish of Joseph Ansalvish Pirates Shows, a treat that fans of “Pirates of the Caribbean” will not want to miss.

Music will be provided by local bands and musicians. There will also be balloon tying and face painting.

Dawes added, “Take a break at the one of the various pirate pubs for food and drinks, tasty ales or fine wines, and live music. Come join us for a fun filled day!”

A schedule of events is as follows:

10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony VFW Raising of the Flag, Cannon Salute, Anza Pet Pantry

10:15 a.m. – Pirates Opening salute, Cahuilla Mountain Market

10:30 a.m. – Max Shakespeare (Main Stage), Anza Community Hall

11 a.m. – Fairy Tea Party (Crow’s Nest Tent), Common Grounds

11:30 a.m. – Pirates Training (Crow’s Nest Tent), Discount Jem Jewelers

Noon – Pirate Sing Along (Main Stage), FUN Group

12:30 p.m. – Pirate Story Time (Crow’s Nest Tent), FFA

1 p.m. – Knot Tie Class (Main Stage), Girl Scouts

1:30 p.m. – Tug-of-War Challenge, Hamilton PTA

2 p.m. – Pirate Trivia Game, Hamilton Cheerleaders

2:30 p.m. – Jack Sparrow & Costume Contest, Hamilton Soccer

3 p.m. – Pie Auction & Pie Eating Contest (Main Stage), High Country Boys & Girls Club

3:30 p.m. – Arm Wrestling Challenge, Local Honey by Stephens

“Have fun and support your community, all at one time,” Garrison said.

For information or to participate in the Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire, call Garrison at (805) 312-0369 or email robynsong@aol.com, or visit www.facebook.com/anzarenaissancefaire.