Dr. Jeffrey Brown to jazz it up at Hemet’s Diamond Valley Arts Center

The Diamond Valley Arts Council in Hemet will begin its summer events June 17 with an evening of Wine, Art and Jazz with the Jeffery Brown Quintet at the Diamond Valley Art Center, 123 N. Harvard St., in Hemet.

Dr. Jeremy (Jeffery) Brown, whose group appeared at the Arts Center last year, stretches out his original compositions at times with reckless abandoned. His music echoes classic jazz and blues with worldwide musical influences.

Outside of his public performances, Brown leads a busy life, working as the interim dean of arts, humanities and social sciences at Mt. San Jacinto College and creating new compositions. He released his first album as the quintet’s leader in 2014. He is known for his compositions “Minotaur” and “Koja.”

During the intermission, guests are invited to enjoy the gallery of art works created by local artists.

Another special summer event at the Center, free to patrons and art lovers, will be June 24 when delightful readings of poetry, fine art displays and music will be featured at the Kelsay Books Poetry Event from noon to 4 p.m.

Presenting their poetry and prose will be Charlotte Innes, Jeff Holt, Robbi Nester, Richard Nester, Marianne Smith Johnson, Karen Kelsay, Vivian Wagner, Karen Greenbaum-Maya and Andrena Zwinski.

The summer music programs at the Diamond Valley Arts Council art center are fundraisers for the council. Doors usually open at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays; the stage is an intimate theater setting. Cost is $25 for general admission and $10 for students at the door. The admission includes two glasses of wine or other beverages.

The Diamond Valley Arts Council, founded in 2004, is an organization dedicated to promoting awareness of the activities, events and venues for enjoying and participating in the various forms of artistic expression and cultural opportunities available to our community. Through partnerships with individuals, arts- and culture-related groups and local businesses, as well as civic and governmental agencies, the council strives to develop programs and create opportunities which stimulate and enrich the cultural, economic and intellectual life of the community. The council is concerned about improving positive quality of life issues for the community to experience. These goals and ideals are summarized in their motto, “Advancing the Arts – Creating Community.”

DVAC also works closely with other local and regional nonprofit organizations, civic groups, businesses, local and county governmental agencies to shape a community with a strong emphasis on the arts. Their efforts have been successful in having arts and culture elements added to the general plans of Hemet and San Jacinto.

The center is open during the week and is free for those who wish to see the latest art works from local artists with displays changing month. Memberships are available at $20 per person.