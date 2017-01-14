Eva and the Vagabond Tales delights with old-time music and story-telling

The sign on the entrance of the Diamond Valley Arts Center read “Sold Out” for the Jan. 7 appearance of Eva and the Vagabond Tales band, but for those who attended it was an intimate two hours of folk music and fun.

The Hemet Harvard Street art gallery and theater at 123 N. Harvard St. in Hemet was filled with handclapping and laughing guests at the four-member popular band from Riverside. It was the second appearance of the band in Hemet led by singer and musician Eva Mikhailovna. Her young band, with bassist Al Artega, accordionist Jasmine Capitulo and drummer Jacob Pflum that broke out of the alleyways of Old Town Riverside only five years ago, are emerging with a growing audience of appreciative folk and Gypsy music fans from San Francisco to Phoenix.

The DVAC flyer represents the band well saying “the band continues building its sound from the foundations of old-time music and melancholy story-telling, bending the laws of traditional songwriting and song.”

Their music, a blend of Western, Gypsy, Folk and Ragtime, comes mainly from their own ideas and experiences gleaned in their travels. With Eva’s Russian heritage the audience could feel a bit of Europe in many of her songs spurring on handclapping and the swaying of beer and wineglasses from a smiling and attentive audience.

The music replete with yodeling and melodic humming, brought rounds of applause during the performance. The music was only rivaled by Eva’s tales of her band’s “couchsurfing” during their travels and the strange people they met along the way. The concept of couchsurfing is popular among young college students all over the world who find themselves without a place to stay during their travels. For this young under 30s band it is an ideal adventure that authors many tales, thus the name Vagabond Tales.

Eva’s one story about a trip to San Diego one late night staying with an old Eddie Arnold relative with his one-eyed Pug, aboard his sand-locked boat left the audience laughing. It was a delightful tale told in the band’s repertoire, with a sad twist at the end about the Pugs’ death the next day. “It was so sad,” said Eva.

During the intermission at the DVAC Eva offstage greeted many of the audience enjoying popcorn and conversation. She, in a little tongue and cheek told the Hemet audience, “you are the best handclappers I know of.” She also praised the Arts Council members attending for their gallery and staging that brings top talent to the community.

“I feel like the people in Hemet respect art so much more than others,” Eva said. Earlier that day her band delighted in shooting a video in the city underneath some of its signature trees.

One of the bands more memorable actions was at the end of their concert when they walked down off the stage and ask everyone in the audience to pull up their chairs and stand close to them as they sang one of their downhome style songs with audience participation. A more intimate time could not be found with a such a fine band.

The band has pages on almost all social media and can be found at www.Eva.AndTheVagabondTales.com. Some of their featured songs on CD are “Letters from the Moon,” “La Dauleur Equise,” “Away from Me,” and a new song “Hallways.”

The DAVC will feature Sandii Castleberrry with her “Roots of American Music,” performance at the center Jan. 21 in downtown Hemet. She and Paul Carman will take the audience on a musical tour through America, learning about the multicultural origins of songs and instruments. Admission to the show will be $20. Snacks, beer and wine are served at additional cost. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Doors to the Art Center and its gallery are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is always free.

Saturdays 1-3 p.m. DVAC sponsors an artists’ roundtable A.R.T. where local and visiting artists talk about interests in common and share their backgrounds, techniques, promotion. Networking is casual and friendly.

For more information about DAVC call (951) 652-3822.