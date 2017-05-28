F.U.N. Group’s Italian-themed dinner ‘delizioso’

The dessert table was well stocked at the F.U.N. Group’s Italian-themed community meal on April 30. For more information on the F.U.N. Group see Upcoming Events in this week’s Anza Valley Outlook. Diane Sieker photo


Pasta salad, potato salad and steamed vegetables were favorites at the F.U.N. Group community meal on April 30. Diane Sieker photo


The Italian-themed food featured spaghetti with marinara sauce and eggplant parmesan at the F.U.N. Group community meal on April 30. Diane Sieker photo


A huge salad graced the counter at the F.U.N. Group community meal on April 30. Diane Sieker photo


Students from Olivet University assisted in serving the large number of people that attended the F.U.N. Group community meal on April 30. Diane Sieker photo


Plates were heaped high with such goodies as garlic bread, chicken parmesan, meatballs, roast pork, mozzarella sticks, mac-n-cheese, green beans and broccoli casserole at the F.U.N. Group community meal on April 30. Diane Sieker photo


