Ghost Town’s ‘Haunted Village at Lake Hemet’ floats into town

A real haunted ghost town, mine and maze are coming to Lake Hemet for Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31, in Mountain Center.

The scary event, open 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature a pallet maze, professional spooky special effects, talented actors, terrible sounds, frightening smells and so much more.

Russell Kitchen of the Soil Kitchen and Kids of Anza has put out the call for volunteers to help paint, build, set up and create parts of this spooktacular celebration. The ghostly event is shaping up to become a freaky destination this fall and promises to be crowded every night, with screams aplenty for everyone, he said.

According the Haunted Village website, three haunted attractions are planned, as well as retail and food vendors, live music and entertainment.

“Haunted Hotel – Dare to take a tour through the Haunted Hotel, each suite a different nightmare. A creepy balance of live actors, animations and special effects,” the website promoted. “Boneyard Maze – Take a chance and see if you can find your way out, but be careful, the maze is littered with the bones of those who could not. Abandoned Mine – Could there be any gold left in this abandoned mine, or just the ghosts of those who never stopped looking? Be careful, the walls have eyes.”

There will be featured live bands every night for additional entertainment.

Aquarius Soul, an acoustic folk duo with a similar sound to Mumford and Sons, will perform Friday, Oct. 6. Their brand of Americana folk music brings smiles to audiences’ faces and makes them want to dance.

*69 is a callback from the 90s, bringing out hit after hit from bands like Four Non Blondes to Blur; they will perform Saturday, Oct. 7.

Pentagrams & Daisies, Friday, Oct. 13, the power duo consists of Colin Garth Smith on guitar and Monica Sierras’ powerful vocals. Their sound is similar to Shiny Toy Guns, Pink and Morningwood.

Rundown Kreeps is a blend of pop-punk, rockabilly and ska, playing fun, upbeat music reminiscent of Green Day and Sublime, Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Flying Zephyr is an alternative rock group with a dash of soul and jazz and will perform Friday, Oct. 20.

Sovereign Artist perfectly balances genres from funk, soul, metal, hip-hop and reggae. Their influences range from 311, Rage Against the Machine to Rebelution. They are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. Also playing that night will be Tower Guard from San Bernardino, a culmination of metal, brotherhood and wizardry. Their heavy metal sound pulls influences from Iron Maiden, Legend of Zelda and Metallica.

The B Sharps, a blend of ska, punk and reggae, will perform Friday, Oct. 27. The band brings the crowds out in troves with their wild personalities and upbeat songs.

H.B.H is a reggae group from Huntington Beach, bringing the sweet jams and good vibes from one of the best Southern California beaches Saturday, Oct. 28.

Skaberry Jam, a ska group from Huntington Beach, is sure to bring the Southern California vibes and all the horn section to its performance Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Haunted Village at Lake Hemet website said, “Oct. 20 and 21, you can get in free when you donate an unwrapped toy for Kids of Anza and Idyllwild, taking care of Christmas at Halloween. One entry per gift.”

The ghost town endeavor is sponsored in part by Russell Kitchen’s Kids of Anza, organized by Young Idyllwild, Caliber Home Loans, Mountain High Escrow, Idyllwild Pharmacy, Idyllwild Brewpub, Soboba Foundation, SoCal Painting, Woodland Park Manor, Fairway, Silver Pines and the Gosch Auto Group.

Tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.idyllwildghosttown.org.

Camping at Lake Hemet is also available. For more information, visit www.lakehemetrecreation.com.