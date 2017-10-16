Hamilton K-8 Fall Festival whistling in Oct. 21

The pumpkins are being painted by children, corn stalks stacked and brightly colored leaves arranged that will decorate the playgrounds for the Hamilton K-8 Fall Festival coming Saturday, Oct. 21, at 57550 Mitchell Road in Anza.

The fun and fundraiser for the school, sponsored in part by Anza Electric Cooperative, will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors and service organizations will join the Anza K-8 Parent Teachers Association in offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy food, fun, games and entertainment for children and adults at the special event.

Parents and local businesses are busy putting together theme gift baskets that will be raffled off to the highest bidder while the Hamilton K-8 band is practicing for the event. The children have painted pumpkins that will also be offered to parents for donations. The pumpkins were painted and decorated by the students in all the different classes. No carving was permitted for safety reasons.

New this year will be a dance show put on by the children in Kim Thompson’s dancing classes. Also, the festival will be held in the kindergarten play area instead of the sports field this year.

Catalina Lopez from the school said the children appreciated Anza Electric Cooperative and their $500 sponsorship donation to help put on the festival. She said interested vendors are still welcome to check in with the school for the festival.

Last year, almost every parent and relative of the children attending the school arrived to support the Hamilton PTA and the many events they offer to help the school and its students through the year. More guests are expected at this year’s festival.

Call the school (951) 763-1840, ext. 208, for more information about the 2017 Hamilton K-8 Fall Festival.