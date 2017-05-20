‘Hillbilly’ theme to be paraded at 2017 Anza Days

The Anza Lions Club theme for the upcoming 2017 Anza Days beginning Saturday, July 1, with a parade down Highway 371 is simply “Hillbilly.”

The Anza Lions Club members voted May 7 on the theme from a choice of 10 possible titles ranging from “Aliens, Golden and Paranormal” to “Hillbilly” with 26 of 67 votes cast. The special community event that drew large crowds last year will begin with the parade, starting promptly at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the intersection of Barham Avenue and Highway 371, according information on the Anza Lions website www.anzalionsclub.org . From there, it will proceed along Highway 371 through the village town center at Contreras Road.

Once the float and vehicle entries are ready at the starting area on the dirt lot at Barham Avenue, the judging will begin between 8:30 and 10:10 a.m. Entries longer than 20 feet must be in place by 9 a.m. Judging in the categories of vehicle, antique or classic; tractors; motorcycles; other vehicles; horses; mules; wagons and carriages and floats will be based on adherence to the theme. Category entrance fee is $20.

After the parade, entrants can pick up their winning ribbons at the judging location.

Entry forms for Anza Days can be downloaded from the club’s website and mailed to Anza Valley Lions Club, P.O. Box 390389, Anza, CA 92539. For questions, call parade chairpersons Lion Roland Vellanoweth at (951) 662-9166 or Lion President Michele Brown at (760) 637-9173.

The Anza Days parade and special event is only one of many Anza Lions Club activities planned for the remainder of the year.

The seasonal Gymkhanas are held every first or second Saturday of each month thorough November. The next scheduled Gymkhana is set for June 3, starting at 4 p.m. at the Lions Gymkhana Field, 39551 Kirby Road in Anza.

Gymkhanas are a yearly event where people of all skill levels come together to socialize their horses, donkeys and mules and to hone their riding skills through contests such as keyhole, pole bending and barrel racing.

The Anza Lions also participate in the annual Hillbilly Days in October and the Farmer Fair, and turkey shoots are conducted the third Sunday of each month. Turkey shoots are an event for a rider on horseback who tries to pop balloons with side arms loaded with blanks.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest charitable nonprofit service club with 1.4 million members who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for the handicapped, the poor, the sick and the aged.