Locals star in ‘Tucker’s War’ debut at Idyllwild’s 7th Annual Film Festival

Locals Steve Silkotch and Michael Thomas will make their small-screen debut in “Tucker’s War,” created by Stephen Savage at Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon a as a part of Idyllwild’s seventh annual Film Festival running now through Jan. 15.

“Tucker’s War” is a western saga created to be an independent TV series. Set in Southern California in the 1920s, as men were returning from WWI and the world as they knew it had changed. Prohibition was in effect and the Wild West was no more but someone forgot to tell Tucker Hick, played by Silkotch.

Thomas plays a supporting role as Deputy Otis Huckbee. Severiano ‘Eric’ Cervantes and several of the “Ramona Pageant” cowboys are featured in the film as well. Both Silkotch and Thomas have been part of the “Ramona Pageant” play for nearly two decades. The men are also starring in another of Savage’s film projects, “Wind of Heaven,” which is still in production.

Savage is the founder of the Idyllwild Film Festival, created to showcase independent films and has a long list of credits to his name. His rewrites of the “Ramona Pageant,” the official state play, have been well received by those lucky enough to see the annual event at the Ramona Bowl.

See Silkotch as Tucker Hicks and Thomas as the Deputy in a two-minute preview online by visiting, www.facebook.com/TuckersWar/ or see the full trailer on Anza Valley Outlook’s Facebook page.