Ramona Bowl Summer Concerts begin July 6

The traditional Summer Concerts at the Ramona Bowl will kick off this summer Thursday, July 6, with the high energy, all-girl country band called the Mustangs that will keep the audience tapping and clapping.

The low-cost concerts, held during the warm summer nights in the almost acoustically perfect outdoor amphitheater, have been a tradition in the Hemet San Jacinto Valley Thursday nights since 1946, Lynn Peterson, Ramona Bowl events coordinator, explained. The long tradition began with the Ramona Bowl Music Association.

The Mustangs five-member, all-girl band leads off the concert tour at the Bowl, followed by the Motown Plus tribute band July 13. The Motown Plus will bring jumping 50s and 60s music back with renditions of songs from the Jackson 5, Temptations, Supremes, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and many more.

The great Oldies rock ‘n’ roll music will continue July 20 at the Bowl with the Legends. The Legends, San Diego’s original show band, will provide more Motown music along with many of the famous Doo-Wop songs from The Drifters, Sha Na Na, Little Anthony and others.

The concert venue will shift gears Thursday, July 27, with the group Como la Flor who will be giving tribute to Selena, the “Queen of Tejano Music.” It was the late Selena Quintanilla who brought the heart of Latin music to America with albums like “Amor Prohibido” and “Dreaming of You,” released posthumously after her untimely death at the hands of her fan club founder in 1995.

All summer concerts at the Ramona Bowl, 27400 Ramona Bowl Road in Hemet, start at 8 p.m. Adult admission is only $10; children under 12 are $5. For tickets and information, call (951) 658-3111 ext. 103, or visit www.ramonabowl.com .