Residents ‘walk the plank’ for fun at annual Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire

The Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire held Saturday, Oct. 14, was an “Aye Matey” good time and exciting day for all attending. The stiff afternoon easterly breeze did not dampen spirits at the faire.

Captain Jack Danger and his troop of “Pirates of the Caribbean” intrigued everyone with their fun antics and musical talents.

“Even though the high winds wreaked havoc, I enjoyed the Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire Saturday,” event volunteer Liese Carney said, “The handsome group of pirates were the most amazing and best part of the faire! Shiver me timbers!”

The event featured games, period clothing, face painting, tug-of-war contest, costume contests, food, live music, vendor booths, skits and props. A pie-eating contest was also held and soundly won by Adam Hackett in a flurry of crust and filling.

The Anza Thimble Club was on hand with their signature home-baked sweets and lively conversation. Anza’s F. U. N. Group served barbecue dinners and Local Honey by Stephens was available with their line of natural bee products.

Other vendors included Snizzle Leggies, Michelle’s Costumes, Pink Zebra Products and Avon representative Christel Silva, Temecula’s Pure Oils, plus many more.

The atmosphere of the celebration was one of excitement and camaraderie, as people sampled food, shopped the vendors and enjoyed the games, music and shenanigans of the pirates.

“It is always a joy to do something for the kids in our community,” Russell Kitchen of Kids of Anza, who hosted a dart and balloon game at the fair, said. “Receiving the satisfaction of an innocent smile and true joy on a child’s face when you let them have a good time is priceless.”

Robyn Garrison and the scores of volunteers, vendors, helpers, actors, musicians and community leaders went “overboard” to provide a successful event. Plans are already in motion for next year’s faire.

“Robyn Garrison donated a lot of time and money to create a fun event for the kids of Anza, even those who are only kids at heart,” Bill Donahue of the F. U. N. group said.

For information regarding the Anza Pirate Renaissance Faire, call Garrison at (805) 312-0369 or email robynsong@aol.com. Be sure to visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/anzarenaissancefaire.