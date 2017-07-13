Seventh annual Anza Film Fest a resounding success

An hourslong power outage did not dampen spirits at the seventh annual Anza Film Fest Friday evening, June 30, held on the patio of the Anza Valley Business Center across Hwy. 371 from Minor Park. The free event was part of the 2017 Anza Days celebration.

Starting about 45 minutes later than planned, the affair entertained guests with a movie-premier-styled backdrop for pictures, special Anza Film Fest bottled waters, fresh straw bales for seating and plenty of socializing. The Fest was sponsored by Sandi and Larry Hughes and Annika Knoppel.

“When the electricity went off, it messed up my video,” explained Hughes. “I had the movies all set to stream and couldn’t find where the final film was saved. That’s why my flow was choppy. I did find the film later and it worked perfectly.”

But the audience seemed not to notice any glitches at all as they enjoyed a series of family-friendly short films. From humor, drama, suspense, computer animation, homemade music videos and even a feature about a chicken playing the national anthem, the night was a resounding success.

“We love putting on the annual Anza Film Fest because the films are short and the audience seems to have a great time.” said Hughes. “Annika, Larry and I have been the creators and producers of this since the beginning. This is the first year we haven’t had any sponsors. In years past we have had M-COR, the ACIL and Anza Electric sponsor the event. This year it was just us.”

The well-chosen shorts, the large viewing screen and perfect sound quality, and the beautiful, cool and secluded location all contributed to a very pleasant evening.