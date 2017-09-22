Television star duo to appear in Idyllwild play ‘Love Letters’

A play, “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, with television stars Wendy Malick and Dan Lauria will come to the Idyllwild Arts Academy in a one-night performance Saturday, Nov. 11.

The play, hosted by the Associates of Idyllwild Arts Foundation, will begin at 7:30 p.m. with tickets on sale $25 general admission and $50 for VIP tickets. The Idyllwild Arts Academy campus is located at 52500 Temecula Road in Idyllwild.

Both Malick and Laurina are recognized for their portrayal of memorable characters both on and off the television screen. Malick is a Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress best recognized for her comical roles in television shows “Hot in Cleveland” and “Just Shoot Me.” Lauria is best known for his role as Jack Arnold in the television show “The Wonder Years” and his performance in the film “Independence Day.”

Malick most recently has been seen with appearances on the popular shows; NCIS: New Orleans, NYPD Blue; LA Law; X-files, The Emperor’s New Groove and Seinfeld to name a few. She has off-Broadway credits on “Big Night,” “Santaland Series,” “Don’t Blame Me,” and others.

Lauria was seen on Broadway as the legendary coach Vince Lombardi in the long running production “Lombardi,” along with the talented Judith Light. He also appeared in the 2013-14 Tony nominated Broadway show “A Christmas Story.”

The play, “Love Letters” was a finalist for the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It tells the story of two star-crossed lovers who exchange correspondence over a span of 50 years. With a real-life friendship that spans over 25 years, the chemistry and timing between Malick and Lauria make them the perfect duo of the two-person dramatic production.

“The Associates are planning an extraordinary program as part of our 50th Anniversary,” Michael Slocum, president of the Associates said. The evening will include a post-production reception for VIP ticket holders to meet Malick and Lauria. In addition to donating their performance time, the stars will also be leading a Master Class for Idyllwild Art Academy theater for students earlier the same day.

VIP tickets include reserved seating in front of the theater and admission to the post-production reception at the Parks Exhibition Center on the Idyllwild Arts Campus. There will be a limited number of of VIP tickets available for purchase. Early purchase is recommended. All tickets may be purchased at www.associatesofiaf.org or by mailing a check to the Associates, P.O. Box 303, Idyllwild, CA 92549.

The Associates of IAF is one of the oldest continuously-operating nonprofit organizations in Idyllwild. All proceeds from the performance will support the Student Scholarship Fund of the Idyllwild Arts Academy and Summer Program. The program is internationally recognized as boarding high-school for the arts.