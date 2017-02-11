Thompson Family Band meld music and faith to bring the message of hope, joy and love

In the town of Anza, there are people who are so talented it is at times, amazing. Such is the Thompson Family band.

Made up of an entire family, including mom, dad and children, The Thompson Family Band explodes with talent wherever they appear. They are the whole package, instrumentalists, vocalists, sound, set up and tear down. They do it all, in one amazing and colorful package.

The Thompson Family band specializes in Christian rock and rap, Christian traditional and contemporary worship music. They have been playing together for approximately eight years. The family patriarch Rob Thompson, 57, plays bass, guitar and lead guitar. Mother Kim, 46, is a vocalist, while Elijah, 18 does vocals, bass and guitar. Hannah, 15, plays piano, synthesizer and provides vocals and Levi, 13, is a percussionist and vocalist. Wyatt, 11, and twins Victor and Valiant, 8, do vocals.

The band provides a lot of punch with so many inspired members.

“Praising God is one of my favorite things to do,” Hannah said.

Visually, the children combining their enthusiastic performances with that of their parents is truly a memorable show.

Rob has been a musician for over 30 years. He began playing bass in the 70s in the Oceanside band “Second Time Around,” gigging the Camp Pendleton Base club circuit. During the 1980s Robert played bass in the Los Angeles-based rock band “Blush.” The band toured Hollywood and played in many venues in Los Angeles during that time.

Kim has been involved in musical theater since the age of 6, performing in and directing various regional, community and church theatrical productions over the course of the last 40 years. She currently teaches voice, dance and acting.

Their music is upbeat, cheerful and full of good news.

“When we began playing together Elijah and Hannah were very young,” Robert said. “Our desire at that time was to go to places where people were struggling and hurting through various events and situations in their lives. Drug addictions, alcoholism, divorce, personal loss, for example and minister through music and personal testimony to bring the message of hope, joy and love through Jesus Christ. Our mission to date has not changed. Our heart is to minister to those going through trials and hardship.”

With their immeasurable talent and high energy and uplifting performances The Thompson Family band succeeds at that mission.

KPTL Radio station (96.9 FM), located in Temecula, currently plays one of the band’s worship songs in their daily rotation. The Thompsons look forward to providing more songs, as they are recording almost daily. A CD and music video are in the works for this spring.

The band has led Sunday morning worship at Living Hope Church in Anza and Calvary Chapel High Country also located in Anza. Other venues include Calvary Chapel Bible Fellowship in Temecula, Calvary Chapel Downey and Temecula Community Church. They have also performed for many private conferences from Los Angeles to San Diego, including Idyllwild Pines Conference Center and Above Rubies, plus several Vacation Bible School programs for various churches. The Thompsons have recently played at the Great Harvest Bread Company in Temecula and the Overflowing Cup Coffee shop in Murrieta. Currently they can be seen at U-Turn For Christ Restoration Ministry in Perris.

What started as a simple worship through music has evolved into a sophisticated performance enjoyed by many. The Thompson Family Band continues to spread their good news through their lively and upbeat music.

For more information, the Thompsons can be reached through their Facebook page “The Thompson Family” or by calling (951) 551-6576.