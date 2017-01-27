Anza Xchange Home Brew Workshop to teach the art of brewing beer

Diane Seiker

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

The innovative guys at Anza Xchange will host a Home Brew Workshop at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at Minor Park in Anza. Joseph Wittenberg of Anza Xchange and certified brewmaster Rick Osburn will demonstrate how to make beer at home affordably.

Both a “stout” and an “ale” will be demonstrated. Attendees will learn how to brew from an extract kit. This exhibition is a beginner class, open to all.

Rick Osborn, an accomplished brewmaster, is familiar with home as well as brewery beer making.

“I’ve been brewing since 2005,” Osburn said. “I started in Japan and learned a lot from the home brew guys of Japan, especially when it came to ingredients and making subtle changes.”

Osburn’s Brewmaster status became reality when he and a partner started Kolibri Ale Works in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Today, Osburn is a resident of Lake Riverside Estates and a very accomplished home brewer, eager to share his knowledge.

Anza Xchange’s creative Joseph Wittenburg, a talented home brewer, will be illustrating how people can start brewing or hone their skills and knowledge, all in an affordable manner.

Attendees of the workshop will be invited to enter the Anza Xchange Home Brew Fest Competition to show off their home brews. A date for this event will be announced. A certified Brewmaster will crown a champion.

Statistics from the American Home Brewer Association website state that there are an estimated 1.2 million people home brewing in the U.S. and about two-thirds of these began in 2005 or later. Collectively, home brewers produce more than 2 million barrels of brew a year.

For more information on the coming Home Brew Workshop, please go to www.facebook.com/AnzaXchange-1016942675089967/?fref=ts.