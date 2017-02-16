Free birthday lunch at the Community Hall Cafe.

A very special lunch was served at Anza’s Community Café Tuesday, Feb. 7. Located in the Community Hall, the Cafe specializes in tasty, authentic Thai and Asian food, all created and cooked by Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer. Feb. 7 was her birthday, and she celebrated in an extraordinary way.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a buffet line of delectable chicken stir-fried rice with vegetables, Chicken Chow Mein and a wonderful new item, “Chicken Laab” (minced chicken, mint, green onions and spices, served over lettuce) was offered free of charge to Cafe patrons. Free bottled water was also provided.

Customer Marge Schultz went even further with the gastronomic celebration, providing a home-baked birthday cake, presented to Patches with the required “Happy Birthday” singing performed by all in attendance.

Patches and her husband Jim Palmer are always thinking of new ways to benefit the community and this event was another creative way to show their appreciation for the support of the residents and visitors to Anza.

Reception of the Chicken Laab was excellent and it will possibly be added to the menu in the future.

The Community Cafe is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., yielding to Community Hall special events in the building. The Cafe can be contacted by calling (760) 809-9805.