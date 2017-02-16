Free birthday lunch at the Community Hall Cafe.

Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer share’s a laugh during a birthday celebration in her honor at the Community Hall Café Feb. 7. Diane Seiker photo
A very special lunch was served at Anza’s Community Café Tuesday, Feb. 7. Located in the Community Hall, the Cafe specializes in tasty, authentic Thai and Asian food, all created and cooked by Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer. Feb. 7 was her birthday, and she celebrated in an extraordinary way.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a buffet line of delectable chicken stir-fried rice with vegetables, Chicken Chow Mein and a wonderful new item, “Chicken Laab” (minced chicken, mint, green onions and spices, served over lettuce) was offered free of charge to Cafe patrons. Free bottled water was also provided.

Customer Marge Schultz went even further with the gastronomic celebration, providing a home-baked birthday cake, presented to Patches with the required “Happy Birthday” singing performed by all in attendance.

Patches and her husband Jim Palmer are always thinking of new ways to benefit the community and this event was another creative way to show their appreciation for the support of the residents and visitors to Anza.

Reception of the Chicken Laab was excellent and it will possibly be added to the menu in the future.

The Community Cafe is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., yielding to Community Hall special events in the building. The Cafe can be contacted by calling (760) 809-9805.

Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer cooks up a special meal that served at no charge to patrons at the Community Hall Café Feb. 7. Diane Seiker photo

Chicken Fried Rice was one of many dishes served up at the Community Hall Café during a birthday celebration for Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer. Diane Seiker photo

A sign reading “Happy Birthday Patch” graced the counter at the Community Hall Café Feb. 7. Diane Seiker photo

Barbara Keller and Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer prepare the menu at the Community Hall Café. Diane Seiker photo


Chicken Laab was just one of many dishes prepared by Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer at the Community Hall Café Feb. 7. Diane Seiker photo

Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer dishes out the Chicken Chow Mein for hungry diners at the Community Hall Café Feb. 7. Diane Seiker photo

Chicken Chow Mein was a hit with diners at the Community Hall Café Feb. 7. Diane Seiker photo

A delicious free meal was served up by Chef Patchara “Patches” Chansricha Palmer at the Community Hall Café Feb. 7, in celebration of her birthday. Diane Seiker photo


