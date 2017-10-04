15-acre wildfire near Pine Cove is halfway contained

A fire that broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest, just east of Pine Cove, was partially contained today after scorching roughly 15 acres.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 9 p.m. Tuesday between the mountain community and Fern Valley. No homes or other structures were threatened.

The California Highway Patrol reported that state Route 243, which runs through the San Gorgonio Pass, had not been impacted by the wildfire, which was about 50 percent contained as of noon.

There was no word on how it started.