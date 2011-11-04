Friend on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Circle Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Subscribe by Email
A beautiful day at the Hamilton Museum arts and crafts fair
Vendors and Artist Club Members Mary Marlin and Michele McMillan show their creations.
Hi I am looking for margert jenkie I own here family’s cabin in garner valley the little red cabin if you have her e mail I can reach her that way I am wanting to know the history and story’s on the property and would like to post a plack on the property of the original family and names and a little history if you can help that would be great we are also opening are little road side stand so if anyone has any history or makes hand made items contact me please looking for old farm implaments. Of are area to purchase for display my e mail is ericjonesbros@aol.com