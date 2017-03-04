ACIL explains new insurance requirements

ANZA – Anza Civic Improvement League is the nonprofit organization that manages and maintains Minor Park and the Little Red Schoolhouse. The ACIL Board of Directors takes its fiduciary responsibilities very seriously.

The new Board was seated in January, and obtained a copy of its insurance policy directly from the insurance company on January 25. The current policy was last renewed in 2016. The Board immediately noted concerns about a portion of the policy, and sought the advice of several licensed insurance professionals. All have advised the Board to require proof of insurance from any person or group renting the facilities.

The board of directors sincerely regrets the inconvenience this may cause members of the community who are current or potential renters of the facilities. However, we feel it would be irresponsible to dismiss the professional advice given us to obtain proof of insurance. Therefore, effective immediately, all renters of the schoolhouse or park are requested to provide proof of liability insurance for their meeting or event. Please note that this requirement only affects groups or individuals who rent the facilities; it does not prevent general usage of the park by the community.