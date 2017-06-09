ACIL Horseshoe Tournament highlights refurbished horseshoe pits

The Anza Civic Improvement League (ACIL) hosted a horseshoe pitching tournament Saturday, May 27. The event was low key, but a wonderful success for the winners of the day.

The Gold trophy was taken home by Joey Rayas, the Silver went to Scott Briles and Bronze to BJ Kitchen.

“Well we didn’t have as many horseshoe players as we could have, but we had some great competition between the participants,” said ACIL President Ken Ogren. “Bud Elmore cooked up some ‘Delicious Dogs’ and everyone had a good time. There was a general consensus that we should have these on a monthly basis, and we might just do that.”

The newly refurbished horseshoe pits are located toward the south side of the park. Players may bring their own horseshoes any time to practice or hold their own tournaments. The organized contests will be announced as they are planned. Sign-ups would be at noon with games starting at 1 p.m. A $10 entry fee is required. Trophies and cash prices will be awarded.

“The new ACIL board is trying to bring more community involvement and events to the park,” Elmore said. “Plans are to have portable lighting in the hot summer months for evening tournaments. We will be doing team and singles play at the next event, if possible.”

The next horseshoe tournament is planned for Anza Days, July 1.

ACIL meetings are held on the first Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse. The public is invited to attend and learn about ACIL and its plans for the park.

For more information about ACIL, please visit www.anzacivic.org/index.html .