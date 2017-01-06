ACIL to install new officers at Jan. 7 board meeting

Diane Seiker

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

The Anza Civic Improvement League (ACIL) will be holding its next board of directors meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Anza.

At this meeting, the new board members will be installed and officers will be selected for 2017. There will also be recognition for the outgoing board members for their years of service with the ACIL and their achievements at the Park and the Schoolhouse.

The new board will start to set their priorities for the coming year and will be looking forward to more community involvement and membership participation. All ACIL members are invited to attend as well as anyone who is interested in joining as a member and becoming part of the ACIL.

The success of this organization, as with any other volunteer organization, depends on the participation of the community.

The ACIL would like to invite all the children who helped decorate the Christmas tree at the Santa party Dec. 17 to come back to the park at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, to help plant the Christmas tree.

For more information, please contact Bud Elmore at (951) 581-4409 or Ken Ogren at (619) 417-0125.