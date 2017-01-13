ACIL installs new board of directors

Diane Seiker

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

The Anza Civic Improvement League (ACIL) met Jan. 7, in the Little Red School House in Anza to install their new Board of Directors.

Certificates of Appreciation were also given to outgoing Directors Bob Giffin (President 2011-2016) and Annika Knoppel (Secretary 2011-2016). A brick paver in each of their names will also be placed on the walkway to the Little Red Schoolhouse front door, courtesy of the new board.

The incoming Board was elected at the annual meeting Dec. 3. Incoming President is Ken Ogren, Debbie Vesey is vice president, Carol Ann Smith is treasurer, and Bud Elmore is a director. Ken Ogren appointed Patricia Whittle to be secretary pro tem.

Old business, new business, financials and some membership changes were discussed during the meeting.

It was announced that ACIL annual memberships will increase effective Feb. 1. Individual memberships will increase from $10 to $15 and equal one vote, while family memberships will increase from $18 to $25 and equal two votes. Business memberships will continue to be $35, with that equaling 1 vote.

The new board has decided to meet twice a month. Meetings will be held the first Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 4:30 p.m. All meetings will be held at The Little Red Schoolhouse located at Hwy. 371 at Contreras Road in Anza.

For more information about ACIL, please visit http://www.anzacivic.org/index.html.