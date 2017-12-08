AEC power outage is a safety precaution

Anza Electric Cooperative, Inc. (AEC) experienced a system wide power outage. Southern California Edison (SEC) turned AEC’s system off as a safety precaution due to the high winds being experienced in the region on Thursday, Dec. 7 at about 11:30 a. m.. No estimated time of when the power would be restored was known at the time.

The action was taken due to safety concerns for customers in the Anza, Aguanga and Mountain Center areas in Riverside County due to severe weather conditions and extreme fire danger.

AEC anticipated the power to be restored by 12:00 p. m. but the lines were re-energized by 10:20 a. m., Friday, Dec. 8.

The Anza Community Hall was open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, to provide power, heat, lights, and entertainment (free WiFi), thanks to a generator brought in by the AEC. Cooperative technicians fueled ad maintained the generator throughout the evening. The following day, the AEC office was open and provided free coffee and water.

The Anza Electric Cooperatve’s Facebook page posted, “We understand the inconvenience of shutting off electric service and appreciate your patience as we all work through this. If you are still without power please contact the AEC office at 951-763-4333 .”