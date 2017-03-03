AEC seeking board member applications for four open seats

In preparation for the annual Anza Electric Cooperative in July a call has gone out to members who might be interested in becoming members of the board. There will be three three-year seats open and a one-year at seat with elections coming July 22 at the AEC Annual Membership meeting.

This year four positions are open; one three-year position from District I, one three-year position from District II and two positions from District III, according to Katherine Maciver, AEC member services manager.

In District III, one position is a standard three-year term and the other is a one year term due to the recent resignation of Joel Carlisle. Petitions are due in the AEC office no later than May 24 and each petition is required to contain 30 valid member signatures.

Director candidate petitions are now available at the AEC headquarters 58470 Highway 371 in Anza.

Election results will be announced at the Annual Membership meeting July 22.

In other AEC projects the SunAnza Solar project contractors have put up fences around the 20-acre site adjacent to the headquarters building with most of the grid connections completed and the array stanchions starting to go up in the next two weeks’ weather permitting, according to AEC General Manager Kevin Short. Once the approximately 8,000 arrays are completed and energized it will supply an additional two megawatts of power to AEC members to meet the growing demand for electricity in the Valley. Another 2 Megawatts of solar will be constructed after that.

The two electric car chargers are now operational in the parking lot. The charge boxes have digital instructions addressing how they can be used for those owning the all-electric vehicles.

Short said the ConnectAnza fiberoptic internet system is now about 75 percent completed with approximately 250 miles of cable being installed on AEC above ground poles. Thus far 1,400 Anza Valley residents have signed up for the high-speed internet service and many Anza Village businesses on Highway 371.

For more information about the AEC call (951) 763-4333 or www.anzaelectric.org or www.connectanza.org.